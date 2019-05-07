LANSING, Mich. (AP) – Michigan drivers might soon have smaller premiums on their car insurance. Lawmakers unveiled a plan Monday that would no longer require drivers in Michigan to have a plan with unlimited medical benefits.
The bills are expected to win approval from the Republican-controlled Senate on Tuesday.
The measures would let drivers purchase no personal injury protection coverage if they have other qualifying health insurance. The legislation also would curb medical providers’ ability to bill car insurers much more for care than health insurers pay.
Efforts to change the no-fault auto insurance system have failed in the past. But Republican Sen. Aric Nesbitt says Michigan’s highest-in-the-country premiums must be reined in because people can’t afford to drive or are being forced to drive illegally without insurance.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.