DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Monday:

Lucky For Life

13-14-26-36-39, Lucky Ball: 9

Poker Lotto

JC-KC-AC-4C-5C

Midday Daily 3

5-4-4

Midday Daily 4

8-1-9-3

Daily 3

0-9-7

Daily 4

5-0-8-3

Fantasy 5

06-13-31-37-39

Estimated jackpot: $100,000

Keno

01-07-10-15-16-17-19-30-33-39-42-43-52-54-63-67-68-70-72-74-75-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $273 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $215 million

