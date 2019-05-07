Filed Under:Michigan Wolverines, Nelson Mandela, Robben Island

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — Michigan football team visits prison Mandela spent 18 years.

 

 

ROBBEN ISLAND, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 03: Nelson Mandela’s old prison cell on December 3, 2009 in Robben Island, South Africa. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

 

Michigan’s football team visited Robben Island , where former President Nelson Mandela spent 18 of his 27 years in prison.

 

 

 

The Wolverines took a tour of the prison Sunday as part of their trip to South Africa after completing the semester.

 

 

ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 13: The Michigan Wolverines take the filed to play the Wisconsin Badgers on October 13, 2018 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor, Michigan. Michigan won the game 38-13. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Jim Harbaugh-led program went to France and Italy the previous two years. The coach has mentioned Greece, Spain and Cuba as possible destinations for the annual opportunities for his players to learn and bond.

 

 

COLUMBUS, OH – NOVEMBER 24: Head Coach Jim Harbaugh of the Michigan Wolverines looks up at the scoreboard in the third quarter after the Ohio State Buckeyes scored at Ohio Stadium on November 24, 2018 in Columbus, Ohio. Ohio State defeated Michigan 62-39. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Michigan alumni Bobby Kotick and Don Graham funded last year’s trip, and Kotick paid for the visit to Italy. Harbaugh has said Kotick will pay for the tours as long as the coach wants to do them.

 

