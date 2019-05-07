Man Arrested, 3 Others Sought In Downtown Detroit ShootingOne man has been arrested and three others are being sought in connection with a weekend shooting of three other men in Detroit's popular downtown entertainment district.

GM Cruise Autonomous Vehicle Unit Gets $1.15B Investment A group of institutional investors is sinking $1.15 billion into GM Cruise LLC, the autonomous vehicle unit of General Motors.

More Than One In Five Millenials Still Live With MomMore people age 23-37 are living with their moms than at any time this century, according to a Zillow® analysis.

May 8th Is Bike To School Day Across MichiganThousands of Michigan students from over 200 schools, along with their parents, teachers, and community leaders, will join students around the country for Bike to School Day.

Detroit Still Among Worst For Bikes Detroit is among the worst places in America for biking, according to the nonprofit group PeopleForBikes, which published its 2019 nationwide city ratings Sunday.

Foster Care Awareness Day Is May 7 Advocates for children in foster care are raising awareness by observing a special day in Michigan, including by turning buildings, bridges and other public places purple.