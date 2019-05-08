Comments
Dr. Oz takes a closer look at a twisted tale of manipulation involving Jan Broberg, a 12-year-old girl who was abducted by her neighbor and brainwashed into thinking aliens would hurt her family if she didn’t follow orders.
Today, Jan opens up about the abuse and trauma she went through as a child at the hands of her pedophile neighbor including being kidnapped twice, raped over 500 times and the intimate relationships her captor had with her mother and father.
Plus, Dr. Oz investigates the Theranos scandal. We speak to the investigative journalist who exposed how founder Elizabeth Holmes’ promise of diagnosing diseases from one tiny drop of blood was one that she couldn’t keep.