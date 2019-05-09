Comments
MICHIGAN (the Patch)— A 9-year-old Michigan boy has been accused of murdering his adoptive mother by shooting her with a rifle, according to authorities. It took place in a small community in southern Michigan called Fawn River Township, near Indiana.
Pauline Randol, 51, was shot to death Monday morning inside their home.
The boy’s sister said the biological mother was a drug addict and the boy has had mental health issues since his 2016 adoption. The boy had just started a new medication for mental health issues, WDIV reported.
The neighbor told media outlets the boy had previously tried to shoot at them with bb guns and often played with bows and arrows.
The child is now facing open murder and felony firearms charges. A preliminary hearing was held Tuesday. The child is in the juvenile justice system, officials said.
