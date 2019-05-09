ROYAL OAK (PATCH)— A 42-year-old man from Anderson, Indiana is facing felony charges for stalking a Royal Oak woman, police said. Since December of 2018, the victim has been in contact with the Royal Oak Police Department, beginning with a report of an unknown man calling her cell phone and making threats to find and sexually assault her.
The phone call came from a blocked number, police said, but the woman recognized the voice of the man as the same unknown person who stalked her more than a decade ago when she lived in Indiana, authorities said.
Police said that in 2001, while living in Indiana, the victim began receiving similar phone calls from unknown man. At the time, several neighbors also told her they had seen an unknown man sitting in multiple different vehicles outside her apartment complex on several occasions. Initial investigations by local police were unsuccessful in identifying the suspect.
The phone calls continued when the victim relocated to Michigan in 2004, police said. The victim made attempts to conceal her identity and the phone calls stopped until December of 2018, Royal Oak police said.
During the call in December, the man allegedly told the victim he had spent several years attempting to locate her.
Click here to continue.