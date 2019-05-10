EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Injured Spartans play on.
Michigan State punter Jake Hartbarger and receiver Brandon Sowards have been granted a sixth season of eligibility by the NCAA.
ANN ARBOR, MI – OCTOBER 17: Wide receiver Brandon Sowards #15 and running back LJ Scott #3 of the Michigan State Spartans take the field before the college football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium on October 17, 2015 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
The school announced Thursday both players will be eligible to play next season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN – OCTOBER 14: Jake Hartbarger #25 of the Michigan State Spartans fumbles the ball on a punt attempt during the first quarter of the game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers on October 14, 2017 at TCF Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/Getty Images)
Hartbarger had a season-ending leg injury in the second game of last season at Arizona State after being a three-year starter. He has averaged 42.1 yards per punt, ranking seventh in school history. Sowards started in four of 13 games last year and finished with 18 receptions for 201 yards, a year after missing an entire season with a torn knee ligament.
EAST LANSING, MI – OCTOBER 6: Wide receiver Brandon Sowards #16 of the Michigan State Spartans makes a first down reception against the Northwestern Wildcats during the first half at Spartan Stadium on October 6, 2018 in East Lansing, Michigan. (Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)
Michigan State opens the season Aug. 30 at home against Tulsa.
