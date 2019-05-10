Filed Under:detroit news

EVART, Mich. (AP) – A federal agency will measure water levels in the area of Michigan’s Osceola County where Nestle pumps groundwater to bottle and sell under its Ice Mountain brand.

(Credit: Karan Bunjean/ Shutterstock.com)
Nestle Waters North America says it asked the U.S. Geological Survey to monitor groundwater and surface water conditions in Twin Creek and Chippewa Creek near the company’s production well.

The company received a state permit last year to boost the volume it removes from 250 to 400 gallons per minute. An environmental group and a Native American tribe are challenging the permit. A hearing before a state administrative law judge is scheduled to begin May 20.

Nestle official Arlene Anderson-Vincent says the USGS measurements will provide third-party data, which the agency will collect and publish in real time on a federal website.

