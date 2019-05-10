MICHIGAN (THE PATCH)—From Wayne County to Gogebic County, blue and white lawn flags will dot Michigan’s landscape this month to demonstrate the need for loving foster homes for children.
Michigan has approximately 13,500 children in foster care. Children of all ages who have been victims of abuse and neglect need temporary foster homes to care for them until they can be safely reunified with their parents or – in a smaller number of cases – until they can find adoptive homes if it’s not safe for them to return home.
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has proclaimed May to be Foster Care Month in Michigan to encourage people to consider becoming foster parents and to recognize those who are already doing so.
“Every child deserves a safe, loving and stable home,” Whitmer said. “This month and throughout the year, I hope Michiganders will consider opening up their homes to children in foster care.”
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) oversees the state’s foster care system.
