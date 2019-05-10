Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:

Lucky For Life

05-07-39-44-46, Lucky Ball: 15

Poker Lotto

AD-KS-5C-7D-7H

Midday Daily 3

4-8-2

Midday Daily 4

8-5-7-5

Daily 3

7-6-8

Daily 4

0-2-0-3

Fantasy 5

21-25-26-31-34

Estimated jackpot: $119,000

Keno

04-15-19-21-22-28-33-35-38-43-45-50-54-61-68-70-71-74-76-77-79-80

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $295 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $235 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s