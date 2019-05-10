Comments
DETROIT (AP)– These Michigan lotteries were drawn Thursday:
Lucky For Life
05-07-39-44-46, Lucky Ball: 15
Poker Lotto
AD-KS-5C-7D-7H
Midday Daily 3
4-8-2
Midday Daily 4
8-5-7-5
Daily 3
7-6-8
Daily 4
0-2-0-3
Fantasy 5
21-25-26-31-34
Estimated jackpot: $119,000
Keno
04-15-19-21-22-28-33-35-38-43-45-50-54-61-68-70-71-74-76-77-79-80
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $295 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $235 million
