OAKLAND COUNTY (THE PATCH)— A couple Detroit Red Wings, the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center, and Do Only Good Animal Rescue are teaming up to help some pets score their forever home.
Red Wings Center Dylan Larkin and beloved Red Wings color analyst Mickey Redmond will host a meet and greet at the shelter on Saturday, June 1 from noon until 2 p.m. Red Wing fans can get an autographed photo of Mickey and Dylan in exchange for a $10 donation to the shelter and rescue.
“Dylan and I both love animals and wanted to give back with an ‘assist’ for the animals that grace the doors of the shelter and rescue every year,” Redmond said. “A donation to both the shelter and the rescue will help ensure that the animals are provided for in terms of housing, medical care, and finding them forever homes.”
For an additional $10 donation to the shelter and rescue, fans can also get an additional item autographed by Larkin and Redmond. Please note there is a limit of one additional item. All proceeds go directly to the shelter and rescue.
“Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center provides so much more than just food and water to the animals in our care,” said Joanie Toole, chief of the Oakland County Animal Shelter and Pet Adoption Center. “These animals come to us with a variety of illnesses and maladies and our staff have to get them medically sound before adopting them out to the public. When someone pitches in and helps defray some of these costs, it makes a world of difference.”
Click here to continue.