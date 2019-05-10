



Helping children gain experiences through athletics, STEM programs, music classes, mentoring and more was the hot topic on CBS 62’s MICHIGAN MATTERS airing this Sunday as sports, educational, community and political leaders appeared and talked about the plethora of opportunities available across our region.

Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises and board member of the Skillman Foundation, appeared with Pamela Moore, President & CEO of DPS Foundation, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, and Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they discussed the importance and benefit of helping young people gain skills and expose them to other things that will help them become more successful adults.

Moore works in tandem with Detroit Public Schools Community District (DPSCD)—the largest district in Michigan – and talked about Educate! DETROIT Public Schools, a new campaign DPS Foundation is launching to raise awareness and funding to cover inside and outside classroom resource gaps for academic programs, arts, basic needs and technology. It’s kicking off with a May 20 evening event at ABC Student Transportation in Detroit where business, educational and community leaders will gather to hear more about those needs and also celebrate successes in DPSCD.

“We need everyone to get involved. Collectively, we are the ‘community’ in Detroit Public Schools Community District,” said Pamela Moore, President and CEO of the DPS Foundation. (For tickets call 313-873-3348).

Ilitch, whose family owns the Detroit Tigers, Red Wings and Little Caesars, talked about the importance of athletics in helping young people learn about leadership and life.

Her parents, Marian and the late Mike Ilitch, have long supported athletics across the community through their support of hockey leagues.

Those two teams are also joining with the Detroit Lions and Detroit Pistons as they support Detroit PAL’s upcoming May 18th The “Field Day Class-Celebrating Detroit PAL’s 50th Anniversary” event being held at the Corner Ballpark (former Tiger Stadium). The unique evening event will include hands on opportunities to play sports and mingle with others who love to help young people .. (For information: DetroitPALorg or 313-833-1600).

Lomas Brown, former Detroit Lions player and now announcer for the team, also appeared on MICHIGAN MATTERS along with Robert Jamerson, COO of Detroit PAL who will become its new CEO next month, and Judith Dowling, a retired Detroit Police officer who helped create PAL 50 years ago. PAL provides opportunities for thousands of young people across Metro Detroit through sports, programs in broadcast journalism, STEM and more.

Brown, who is also helping PAL and will be part of a sports panel at the event, talked about his first year in the booth, the recent NFL draft and how the Lions fared, team owner Martha Ford , and what he sees ahead for this season.

“When you talk about Mrs. Ford, you see her commitment and her presence around the organization. She’s ready to win,” Brown said.

