Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:
Poker Lotto
QD-AS-4C-3H-5H
Midday Daily 3
4-4-4
Midday Daily 4
8-3-6-1
Daily 3
2-5-7
Daily 4
0-9-7-7
Fantasy 5
01-18-33-35-38
Estimated jackpot: $151,000
Keno
02-03-04-12-25-29-30-33-40-41-44-46-51-54-55-57-60-65-69-70-79-80
Mega Millions
03-16-21-61-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2
Estimated jackpot: $295 million
Powerball
Estimated jackpot: $235 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.