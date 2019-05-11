Filed Under:lottery, Mega Millions

DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Friday:

Poker Lotto

QD-AS-4C-3H-5H

Midday Daily 3

4-4-4

Midday Daily 4

8-3-6-1

Daily 3

2-5-7

Daily 4

0-9-7-7

Fantasy 5

01-18-33-35-38

Estimated jackpot: $151,000

Keno

02-03-04-12-25-29-30-33-40-41-44-46-51-54-55-57-60-65-69-70-79-80

Mega Millions

03-16-21-61-62, Mega Ball: 19, Megaplier: 2

Estimated jackpot: $295 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $235 million

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s