Comments
COOPERSVILLE (AP) — A Michigan gun shop has been targeted by thieves.
Authorities say burglars took an undisclosed number of guns from a gun shop in western Michigan.
The Ottawa County sheriff’s office says the break-in happened early Monday at Palladium Gun Shop in Coopersville. The sheriff’s office says a law enforcement dog tracked the suspects a short distance, but it lost their scent. It’s believed that they got into a vehicle and drove away.
The break-in is under investigation.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.