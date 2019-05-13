FRANKFORT (AP) — A plane has reportedly gone missing off of Northern Michigan. Authorities say crews are searching the water for the small plane.
The Benzie County sheriff’s office says the plane was reported missing Sunday night over Lake Michigan about 4 miles west of Frankfort.
WPBN-TV reports the sheriff’s office says two people were believed to be aboard the plane.
The U.S. Coast Guard is involved in the search and says Monday morning that a helicopter crew from Detroit searched without finding anything. The Coast Guard says a plane and boat crew both are searching Monday, and a Traverse City-based helicopter crew was scheduled to join the search.
