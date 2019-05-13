Filed Under:Detroit Lions, Free Agents, Jordan Smallwood, Tom Kennedy

DETROIT (AP) — Wideouts stay, tight ends depart as Lions make way through new crop of players.

 

 

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – DECEMBER 30: Head coach Matt Patricia of the Detroit Lions watches from the sideline during the second half of a game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 30, 2018 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

 

The Detroit Lions have signed free agent wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.

 

 

ALLEN PARK, MI – FEBRUARY 07: General Manager Bob Quinn of the Detroit Lions speaks at a press conference after introducing Matt Patricia as the Lions new head coach at the Detroit Lions Practice Facility on February 7, 2018 in Allen Park, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

The Lions announced the moves Sunday. They also waived tight ends Nate Becker and Donald Parham.

Kennedy played football and lacrosse at Bryant University. He was taken by the Boston Cannons in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse draft and appeared in six games.

 

