Comments
DETROIT (AP) — Wideouts stay, tight ends depart as Lions make way through new crop of players.
The Detroit Lions have signed free agent wide receivers Tom Kennedy and Jordan Smallwood.
The Lions announced the moves Sunday. They also waived tight ends Nate Becker and Donald Parham.
Kennedy played football and lacrosse at Bryant University. He was taken by the Boston Cannons in the third round of the 2018 Major League Lacrosse draft and appeared in six games.
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.