DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Sunday:

Poker Lotto

KD-4D-4H-5S-8S

Midday Daily 3

3-4-4

Midday Daily 4

3-9-2-3

Daily 3

9-1-7

Daily 4

3-1-0-0

Fantasy 5

12-22-26-34-38

Estimated jackpot: $234,000

Keno

06-07-18-20-21-24-30-31-37-40-42-45-49-52-53-54-55-56-60-69-76-79

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $316 million

Powerball

Estimated jackpot: $250 million

