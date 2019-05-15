



If you love to take advantage of the live music offerings near you, this week provides several great reasons to leave the house.

From a visionary violinist to DJs spinning Drake tunes, read on for a local music to-do list to fill your calendar this week.

Dixon’s Violin with Special Guest Fire Flower

From the event description:

The world’s premier visionary violinist, Dixon’s life mission is to inspire people, and he has done so across North America, including giving three TED talks/performances, over ten years at Burning Man, plus radio, TV and film appearances. A former technology leader and symphony violinist, Dixon walked away from a distinguished career to follow his dream full-time and invented a whole new music genre. Dixon now improvises on a 5-string electric violin with a looping system he developed to create an all-live one-man symphony, guided by his remarkable personal story of life transformation.

When: Friday, May 17, 7-11 p.m.

Where: Detroit Shipping Company, 474 Peterboro St.

Price: $12

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Balkan Brass Bash Featuring the Džambo Aguševi Orchestra

From humble beginnings in the small Macedonian city of Strumica to conquering stages across the globe, the Džambo Aguševi Orchestra has risen to the very top of the international music scene. Representing the apex of the younger generation of Balkan Romani (Gypsy) brass performers, the band maintains an active touring schedule, performing at festivals throughout Europe and North America. Arrive at 6:30 to take part in a Balkan folk dance class prior to the show.

When: Tuesday, May 14, 7:00 p.m.

Where: DSO, Max M. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave.

Price: $15

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Uncorked: Bordeaux and The Beatles

Join the DSO for Bordeaux and The Beatles featuring classic wines and classic songs! Bordeaux was making its modern emergence in the international wine world just as the Beatles were becoming icons. Hear all the famous songs that reference wine in the lyrics: ‘Eleanor Rigby,’ ‘Her Majesty,’ ‘When I’m Sixty Four,’ ‘A Taste of Honey,’ ‘Norwegian Wood’ and others. Ticket includes wine tasting with live music, light fare and a commemorative wine glass.

When: Thursday, May 16, 7 p.m.

Where: DSO, Max M. Fisher Music Center, 3711 Woodward Ave.

Price: $75

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Drake Nite Detroit

Are you a Drake fan? If so, head over to El Club in Mexicantown on Friday night for the greatest ever dance party…Drake Nite Detroit. DJs Killa Squid and Sky Jetta will be spinning Drake tunes all nite long! Plus, show everyone your moves for the Shiggy aka Keke dance-off on stage. You can also plan onpassionfruit and scorpion drink specials, a Drake photo booth and 6 God party favors and surprises.

When: Friday, May 17, 10:30 p.m.

Where: El Club, 4114 W. Vernor Highway

Price: $5

Click here for more details, and to get your tickets

Up to 42 Percent Off Wynton Marsalis’ Abyssinian Mass

For the first time in Detroit, Wynton Marsalis’ Abyssinian Mass, a masterpiece commemorating the 200th anniversary of Harlem’s Abyssinian Baptist church, will be performed in full in Detroit, featuring a local choir directed by music educator and producer Damien Sneed and the Gathering Orchestra directed by Rodney Whitaker. About the Gathering Orchestra: World-renowned jazz pianist Geri Allen created this jazz fellowship, which is composed of four seasoned jazz veterans and 14 young professional fellows under the leadership of jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker.

When: Saturday, May 18, 7:30 p.m.

Where: Tabernacle Missionary Baptist Church, 2080 W. Grand Blvd.

Price: $20 for One Ticket (33 percent discount off regular price); $35 for Two Tickets (42 percent discount off regular price)

Click here for more details, and to score this deal