Comments
DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:
Classic Lotto 47
02-03-10-13-14-41
Estimated jackpot: $6.05 million
Poker Lotto
QS-9C-2D-10D-5S
Midday Daily 3
9-2-0
Midday Daily 4
9-5-4-2
Daily 3
0-6-0
Daily 4
7-8-8-7
Fantasy 5
03-08-20-21-22
Estimated jackpot: $105,000
Keno
01-06-09-11-13-18-19-30-32-35-40-45-46-48-51-53-57-60-62-63-66-72
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: $339 million
Powerball
07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2
Estimated jackpot: $250 million
© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.