DETROIT (AP) – These Michigan lotteries were drawn Wednesday:

Classic Lotto 47

02-03-10-13-14-41

Estimated jackpot: $6.05 million

Poker Lotto

QS-9C-2D-10D-5S

Midday Daily 3

9-2-0

Midday Daily 4

9-5-4-2

Daily 3

0-6-0

Daily 4

7-8-8-7

Fantasy 5

03-08-20-21-22

Estimated jackpot: $105,000

Keno

01-06-09-11-13-18-19-30-32-35-40-45-46-48-51-53-57-60-62-63-66-72

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: $339 million

Powerball

07-17-33-61-68, Powerball: 4, Power Play: 2

Estimated jackpot: $250 million

