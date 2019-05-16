MICHIGAN (the Patch)— The most dangerous intersection in Michigan last year was in Oakland County with 145 reported crashes and 24 injuries during the year. The intersection of Telegraph and 12 Mile roads in Southfield moved from the third spot in 2017 to the most dangerous intersection in 2018.
Michigan Auto Law worked with data from the Michigan State Police to determine the most dangerous intersections based on the number of car crashes last year.
Macomb County has eight of the worst intersections, Oakland County has seven, Wayne County has four and Washtenaw County has one.
Below is the list of the 20 most dangerous intersections:
1. Telegraph Road at 12 Mile Road in Southfield
Crashes: 145, Crashes w/ injuries: 24
2. Orchard Lake Road at 14 Mile Road in Farmington Hills/West Bloomfield
Crashes: 144, Injuries: 20
3. 18 ½ Mile Road at Van Dyke Avenue in Sterling Heights
Crashes: 141, Crashes w/ injuries: 12
4. Martin Parkway at Pontiac Trail in Commerce Township
Crashes: 138, Injuries: 9
5. I-75 at Big Beaver Road in Troy
Crashes: 129, Injuries: 13
6. 11 Mile Road/I-696 at Van Dyke Avenue in Warren/Center Line
Crashes: 126, Injuries: 27
7. Telegraph Road at Schoolcraft Road in Redford Township
Crashes: 125, Injuries: 15
8. State Street at Ellsworth Road in Ann Arbor/Pittsfield Township
Crashes: 123, Injuries: 6
9. Hall Road/M-59 at Schoenherr Road in Utica/Sterling Heights
Crashes: 116, Injuries: 20
10. I-75 at M-59 in Auburn Hills
Crashes: 115, Injuries: 30
