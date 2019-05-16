Comments
The topic of life after death is often one that sets off heated debates between spiritual and medical communities. Today, Dr. Oz assembles a panel of experts, who collectively have studied the existence of heaven, to share their insights.
Our specialists, which include a pastor, a medium and a neuroscientist, tackle our viewers’ most pressing questions about heaven such as who gets to go to heaven and who you will see there.
Plus, Dr. Oz reveals x-rays of the craziest objects that you would never expect to see in the human body!