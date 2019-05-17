Do you think you have what it takes to be on Survivor? To compete against other eager contestants in an exotic location for the chance to be crowned the ultimate Survivor? You’re in luck!
CBS 62 is holding an open casting call for Survivor, Wednesday June 5th, from 3-7pm, at Value City Furniture in Novi.
This will be the ONLY open casting call in Metro Detroit for 2019!
Value City Furniture is located at:
43620 W. Oaks Dr.
Novi, MI 48377
Interested competitors, ages 18 and older, are invited to audition at the open call on June 5th. Photo ID required upon arrival. Please bring your signed Video Release Form to your audition.
Please find the SURVIVOR Eligibility Requirements Here
Please find the SURVIVOR Video Release Form Here
Each applicant attending the Survivor Casting Call will be videotaped by CBS 62 and will have one minute to explain why they should be a contestant on Survivor. There is no need to bring your own audition tape to an open call – we will be filming you!
**Tweet or Instagram from the casting call and use #CBS62Casting. We’ll quote you in our social media round-up after the event, and feature it in a post right here on CBSDetroit.com!