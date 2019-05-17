



Who knew Dave Lorenz, CEO of Travel Michigan, was a Trekkie? He’s hardly alone as millions across the globe are unabashed devotees of “Star Trek” the endearing sci-fi series that debut over 50 years and spun off other TV shows and movies stemming from that first TV series featuring Captain Kirk, Mr. Spock, Lt. Uhura, Scotty and Bones.

Knowing of that huge and dedicated fan base the Henry Ford Museum is boldly going where few museums have gone and just opened “ Star Trek: Exploring New Worlds” through Sept. 2.

Patricia Mooradian, President & CEO of the Henry Ford, appeared on MICHIGAN MATTERS to talk about the exhibit and other things taking place at the museum this summer. She appeared along with Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, Oakland County Executive L. Brooks Patterson, and Senior Producer/Host Carol Cain as they talk about the impact of tourism on the region.

Lorenz, who launched Michigan’s award winning “Pure Michigan” campaign, is charged with helping to raise Michigan’s profile as a destination for tourists. Tourism remains one of the largest industries in the state.

Lorenz also appeared on MICHIGAN MATTERS to discuss their new “Dark Skies” ad campaign seen in movie theatres, on TV and elsewhere. The state is known for its impressive dark skies in northern Michigan where the stars are even more pronounced with fewer city lights which the campaign spotlights.

Lorenz also mentioned his excitement to see the “Star Trek” exhibit and that he was a “Trekkie” which is what fans of the show are often called.

The Star Trek exhibit features 100 rare artifacts and props from the series and its spinoffs and explores its impact on our culture – from arts and technology to fashion and literature. Visitors can also get the chance to beam up inside the Transporter simulator and recreate the memorable scene from Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan inside the KHAAAAN! video booth.

The Henry Ford is one of the most popular destinations tourists. Lorenz said Detroit was actually the No. 1 spot for tourists. (For more: TheHenryFord.org)

Mooradian talked about the Henry Ford’s mission of fostering inspiration and learning from its venues which include the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation, Greenfield Village, Ford Rouge Factory Tour, Benson Ford Research Center and Henry Ford Academy, a public charter high school.

They are holding the National Invention Convention on May 29-31 at the Henry Ford Museum of American Innovation.The event showcases young inventors and entrepreneurs in grades K-12.

