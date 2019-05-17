Filed Under:detroit news


MICHIGAN (the Patch)— Have you ever dreamed of being a contestant on Wheel of Fortune? The Wheelmobile, the show’s promotional video, is making its way through Detroit searching for contestants to be on the classic American game show.

The open auditions will take place Saturday, May 18 and Sunday, May 19 at 12 p.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. at the Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre, formerly known as Chene Park Detroit Amphitheater.

