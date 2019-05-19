Filed Under:Brooks Koepka, News and Notes, PGA Championship

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (AP) — PGA Championship at a glance

A brief look at the third round Saturday at the PGA Championship:

 

 

 

 

 

LEADING: Brooks Koepka had an even-par 70 to set a PGA Championship record with a seven-shot lead.

 

 

 

 

 

TRAILING: Dustin Johnson 69), Luke List (69), Jazz Janewattananond (67) and Harold Varner III (67).

 

 

 

 

 

FADING: Jordan Spieth and Adam Scott, tied for second going into the third round, each shot 72 to fall nine shots behind.

 

 

 

 

 

 

AT STAKE: Koepka will try to join Tiger Woods as the only back-to-back winners of the PGA Championship since it switched to stroke play in 1958. He also can become the first player to hold back-to-back major titles at the same time, having won his second straight U.S. Open title last summer.

 

 

 

 

 

FRONTRUNNER: Hal Sutton in 1983 at Riviera is the last player to win wire-to-wire at the PGA Championship.

 

 

 

 

 

REALITY CHECK: Rich Beem birdied five of his last six holes for a 69 to make the cut. He didn’t make a birdie in the third round and shot 82. The PGA Championship is the only tournament he plays all year.

 

 

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 10: Ryan Vermeer of the United States plays his shot from the second tee during the first round of the 2017 PGA Championship at Quail Hollow Club on August 10, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

 

 

CLUB PROS: Ryan Vermeer had a 72 and was tied for 58th, the best performance of the three club pros who made the cut.

 

 

 

 

 

 

KEY STATISTIC: No player has ever lost a seven-shot lead in the final round of any major.

 

 

 

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Phil Mickelson of the United States acknowledges to the crowd on the 17th green during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

 

 

NOTABLE: Koepka will try to win a major for the third straight year. Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson are the only others to do that in the last 30 years.

 

 

 

FARMINGDALE, NEW YORK – MAY 17: Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland plays his shot from the 16th tee during the second round of the 2019 PGA Championship at the Bethpage Black course on May 17, 2019 in Farmingdale, New York. (Photo by Ross Kinnaird/Getty Images)

 

 

QUOTABLE: “He’s definitely, in these events, playing on a different level than most anyone else.” — Rory McIlroy on Brooks Koepka.

 

TELEVISION: Sunday, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. (TNT); 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. CBS62 (CBS Sports).

 

