Comments
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch)— It takes just two seconds to buckle up when going for a drive.
OAKLAND COUNTY (the Patch)— It takes just two seconds to buckle up when going for a drive.
But for whatever reason, many people skip this potentially life-saving step, putting themselves at greater risk of dying in a crash. Beginning Monday, 10,000 law enforcement agencies nationwide will scour the roads, keen on busting some of the estimated 27.5 million unbuckled travelers.
It’s known as “Click It or Ticket.” You know the drill. The campaign, which runs through June 2, aims to enforce seat belt use to keep drivers and their passengers safe.
According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, more than 10,000 unbuckled people died in passenger vehicle crashes in 2017. More than half of those fatal crashes happened at night.
Click here to continue.