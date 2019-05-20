What would life be like if money wasn’t a concern? Believe it or not, there are apartments on the market in Detroit for $5,000/month. Read on to explore just how high-grade are the features, given these high prices.

(Credit: Zumper/ Hoodline)

We took a gander at local listings in Detroit via rental site Zumper to locate the city’s most lavish listings.

Behold the city’s select listings, below. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers a data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

6533 E. Jefferson Ave., #805 (Islandview)

Right off the bat, take in this condo located at 6533 E. Jefferson Ave., #805 in Islandview. It has three bedrooms and two bathrooms, and it’s a whole 2,313 square feet. Whereas the average price for a three-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $825/month, this home is currently going for $5,000/month. Why so costly?

In the unit, you can anticipate stainless steel appliances, a walk-in pantry, and a balcony. The building has assigned parking, secured entry and a swimming pool.

Living in this deluxe rental isn’t for everyone: cats and dogs are not allowed.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1117 Griswold St. (Downtown)

Next, there’s this over at 1117 Griswold St. in Downtown. It has one bedroom and one bathroom, and it takes up 794 square feet. Whereas the average price for a one-bedroom rental in Detroit is approximately $575/month, this spot is currently listed at $3,540/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises floor-to-ceiling windows, stainless steel appliances, and granite countertops. Building amenities include secured entry, garage parking, and an elevator. Pets too are welcome in this stately residence.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2900 E. Jefferson Ave. (Rivertown)

Lastly, here’s this condo located at 2900 E. Jefferson Ave. in Rivertown. It has four bedrooms and three bathrooms, and it spans 2,820 square feet. Whereas the average price for a four-bedroom rental in Detroit is about $995/month, this pad is currently priced at $3,300/month. What makes it so pricey?

Inside, you can anticipate hardwood flooring, a fireplace, and granite countertops. The building boasts garage parking, a roof deck and a fitness center.

As upscale as this mansion might seem, cats and dogs aren’t permitted.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.