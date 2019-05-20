Filed Under:Charlotte Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson, Nascar, NASCAR All-Star Race

Kyle Larson got a push to the front from Kevin Harvick in the final stage, then held off the defending champion to win the NASCAR All-Star Race on Saturday night.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, leads Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Millenial Car Ford, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Larson wasn’t part of the elite field when the day began, racing his way in by winning the Monster Energy Open earlier at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Now, he’s got $1 million for the win and plenty to celebrate in a season where he’s had only three top 10s, and his biggest highlight was a frightening, airborne crash at Talladega Superspeedway last month.

“It feels amazing,” Larson said. “I came close to winning a couple of years ago. It feels good to close it out.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, leads Kyle Busch, driver of the #18 M&M’s Hazelnut Toyota, during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Larson did it with a decisive shove through the pack by Harvick, a two-time All-Star champion who was eager for a third. Larson was sixth in the next-to-last restart with 12 laps left when he found enough space to squeeze between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano. Harvick jumped on Larson’s bumper and powered him into the lead.

Harvick didn’t count on Larson keeping it, though. Larson, a Chip Ganassi Racing driver, often had Busch and Harvick side-by-side in his rearview mirror but held them off to take the victory.

Harvick was second, Busch was third, and Logano was fourth.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Joey Logano, driver of the #22 Shell Pennzoil Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Soon after Larson took the checkered flag, pole sitter Clint Bowyer ran to Ryan Newman’s car and began raining punches through the window before the two were separated by a crew member.

Newman said Bowyer “chopped” him on the track and hit him once more later in the race.

“Doesn’t take much of a man to try and fight somebody with a helmet on. I think he should be embarrassed of himself,” Newman said.

Bowyer said he didn’t know why Newman hit his car.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Clint Bowyer, driver of the #14 Toco Warranty Ford, during driver introductions before the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

“After the race, he comes and runs into my back and turns me all around. I pull up next to him, and he dumps me into (turn) four,” Bowyer said. “Where I come from, you get punched in the nose for that, and that’s what he got.”

Larson had not reached Victory Lane since winning four times in 2017, his most successful Cup season. While this win carries no points, it surely fuels Larson and his team with renewed confidence this season.

“It’s been a struggle. I’ve had a lot of bad luck,” Larson said. “These last few weeks have gone pretty smooth for us. To get a win, a big win, hopefully, this is the turning point in our season.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kyle Larson, driver of the #42 Advent Health Chevrolet, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Open Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Kyle Busch won the opening stage. Harvick took the second, and Logano won the third before Larson triumphed in the final, 15-lap stage.

PIT PROBLEMS: Harvick said the race was a letdown since he had the fastest car and failed to win. He said the flaws came on pit road. “It was just unfortunate the way pit road went tonight because it wasn’t even close of anybody having a good car like we had tonight,” he said. “Good night for performance, a bad night on pit road.”

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – MAY 18: Kevin Harvick, driver of the #4 Busch Beer Millenial Car Ford, leads a pack of cars during the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 18, 2019 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

EXTRA TIME: Two of the three segments of the Monster Energy Open and the first stage of the All-Star Race needed extra laps to determine a winner. William Byron outlasted Bubba Wallace in the opening race’s first stage to become an All-Star. Wallace held on against Daniel Suarez in the second segment as he advanced into the main event. A late caution in the first stage of the All-Star Race forced Busch to go extras to hold off Harvick.

LARSON FLIP: NASCAR said it won’t recommend any changes after an extensive review of Larson’s frightening, barrel-roll crash at Talladega last month. NASCAR senior vice president John Probst said it was determined that damage to Larson’s front right tire in a last-lap crash led to his No. 42 car lifting off the track surface, hitting the wall and rolling over several times before coming to a stop. Probst worked with the Chip Ganassi Racing team on the extensive analysis of the accident. They share the information with the other NASCAR Cup Series teams this week at the next competition meeting.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s