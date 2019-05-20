Detroit will see a return of last week’s light rainfall this coming week, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Wednesday’s forecast shows the greatest possibility of rain at 87 percent, with rain possible through Saturday.
Also, expect cool temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will make way for warmer weather from Thursday to Sunday, with a high of 84 degrees on Thursday.
Skies will be cloudy today and mostly cloudy tomorrow. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 16 mph on Thursday, while today will be quieter.
