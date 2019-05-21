Comments
We all want quality meat for our families, but finding the freshest and healthiest options while staying on budget can feel impossible. Today, Dr. Oz and Julia Collin Davison, from “America’s Test Kitchen” are breaking down cheap chicken at your supermarket.
We reveal chicken products that won’t break the bank and investigate what you’re really getting when you pay less.
Plus, the Dish crew, Daphne Oz, Jamika Pessoa, Laila Ali and Maria Menounos, with special guest Dania Ramirez, host a backyard BBQ with tasty recipes for your grill.