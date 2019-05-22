(AP) Shriya Reddy, 15, of Northville, received the newly announced $10,000 Craig R. Barrett Award for Innovation, for her novel, noninvasive approach for rapidly diagnosing melanoma lesions. She was awarded at the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair.
The Intel International Science and Engineering Fair provides opportunities for students to explore their passion for developing innovations that improve the way we work and live.
All finalists are selected by an affiliated, local competition and receive an all-expenses-paid trip to the Intel International Science and Engineering Fair in Phoenix.
At the competition, finalists are judged by hundreds of science, engineering and industry professionals who have a Ph.D. or equivalent.
