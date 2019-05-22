



With temperatures getting higher, it is time to have a little fun in the sun! CBS 62 is here to inform you about some interesting, unique events in the Metro Detroit area that you will not want to miss out on during Memorial Day Weekend:

Hazel Park Memorial Homecoming Festival

Come out to enjoy food, live music, craft sales, and a car show at the Hazel Park Memorial Homecoming Festival this year. This 5-day festival starts on Thursday, May 23rd at 8 p.m. and ends with the Hazel Park Memorial Day Parade on Tuesday, May 28th.

When: Thursday, May 23, 2019-Tuesday, May 28, 2019

Where: Hazel Park City Hall, 111 East Nine Mile Road, Hazel Park, MI 48030

Admission: Daily armband vouchers at Carnival for $18; Free for Memorial Day Parade

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Movement Electronic Music Festival

The Movement Electronic Music Festival is a 3-day festival celebrating EDM music. Whether you’re a fan of the genre or not, this is a great place to go listen to new music as well as have a great time outdoors with family and friends. Popular acts like Disclosure are apart of the 2019 festival lineup.

When: Saturday, May 25, 2019-Monday, May 27, 2019, all-day event

Where: 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit, MI 48226

Admission: General Admission $175, VIP $300

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Friday Night Live! Detroit Series

Enjoy a performance of “Violin Sonatas of Brahms” by classical artists Roberto Gonzalez-Monjas & Jason Revok at the Detroit Institute of Arts’ (DIA) Friday Night Live! Detroit Series. Also, you can always show up a little early to the museum and experience amazing art.

When: Friday, May 24, 2019, at 7 p.m.

Where: 5200 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48202

Admission: Free General Admission

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

Water Warrior Island

Looking for a nice family getaway? Travel to Van Riper State Park in Champion, MI for the grand opening of Water Warrior Island. Built like a huge obstacle course; it’s a thrilling water playground perfect for kids and adults. Water Warrior Island will be open until its seasonal end on September 3rd.

When: Friday, May 24, 2019, at 10 a.m.

Where: 851 County Road Ake, Champion, MI 49814

Admission: 1 hour session ($16), 2 hour session ($27), Group Pricing ($13)

Click here for more information and prices.

Metro Detroit Community Yoga Circle

Try yoga at the Metro Detroit Community Yoga Circle. This is a great way to relax and meet new people on Memorial Day. The yoga session will be organized by Dr. Brittany Anderson at Journey to Health Clinic.

When: Monday, May 27, 2019, at 6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.

Where: Journey to Health Clinic, 34770 Dequindre Road, Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Admission: Free

Click here for more information.