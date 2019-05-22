Detroit’s forecast shows unusual light rainfall in store today and tomorrow, according to drone-powered weather forecasting service Saildrone. Saturday should see the most rain, with a projected accumulation of 0.34 inches.
Also expect warm temperatures today and tomorrow. Temperatures will reach a high of 82 degrees on Saturday, and remain warm through Sunday.
Skies will be mostly cloudy on Friday. Winds are expected to reach a modest high of 18 mph tomorrow, while today will be quieter with a top speed of just 12 mph.
