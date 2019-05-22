ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Poole, Matthews & now Brazdeikis will not be returning to Ann Arbor.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Charles Matthews #1 and Jordan Poole #2 of the Michigan Wolverines show their dejection after their loss to the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Michigan’s Iggy Brazdeikis is staying in the NBA draft.
The basketball program announced his decision Tuesday. The school announced last month that Brazdeikis, Charles Matthews and Jordan Poole were declaring for the draft. All three could have changed their minds and come back, but instead, they’ve all said they would indeed leave school.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: Ignas Brazdeikis #13 of the Michigan Wolverines drives against Jarrett Culver #23 of the Texas Tech Red Raiders during the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
Brazdeikis led Michigan with 14.8 points a game as a freshman this past season.
ANAHEIM, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 28: The Michigan Wolverines huddle prior to the 2019 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament West Regional game against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Honda Center on March 28, 2019 in Anaheim, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)
In a statement tweeted out by the basketball program Tuesday, Brazdeikis said he’s ready for the next level.
