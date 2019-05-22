



Curious just how far your dollar goes in Detroit?

We’ve rounded up the latest rental listings via rental site Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating a rental in Detroit if you’ve got $1,400/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

139 Cadillac Square (Downtown)

Listed at $1,400/month, this 530-square-foot studio studio is located at 139 Cadillac Square.

In the unit, you’ll get hardwood floors and air conditioning. Pet owners, take heed: cats and dogs are allowed. Building amenities include a fitness center, an elevator and extra storage space.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1301 Orleans

Next, there’s this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 1301 Orleans. It’s listed for $1,354/month for its 1,188 square feet of space.

The building boasts on-site laundry, a fitness center and storage. In the unit, expect air conditioning and a dishwasher. Only cats are permitted on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4707 Third St. (Midtown)

Finally, check out this 860-square-foot two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that’s located at 4707 Third St. It’s listed for $1,320/month.

In the unit, you’ll get air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry, a swimming pool and emergency maintenance. Pet lovers are in luck: cats and dogs are welcome.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is a “walker’s paradise,” is a “biker’s paradise” and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we’re doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.