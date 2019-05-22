



Looking for the right time to visit New York City, but hoping to skip the typical Big Apple tourist scene in favor of a more local experience? The Governors Ball Music Festival is right around the corner, and might have exactly what you’re looking for.

Started by local music lovers eight years ago, it features 60-plus artists of all genres, plus a selection of the best eats in town, street artists from around the city, interactive games and activities, and more. What better way to experience the music, art and culture at the heart of NYC?

Using travel site Skyscanner, we’ve sifted through the cheapest flights between Detroit and New York City, including some standout hotel options and other beloved local attractions. (Prices and availability are current as of publication and subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in the articles may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Flight deals to New York City

Currently, the cheapest flights between Detroit and New York City are if you leave on May 31 and return from New York on June 4. Spirit Airlines currently has tickets for $216, roundtrip.

If you fly out of Detroit on May 31 and return from New York City on June 4, Spirit Airlines can get you there and back for $224 roundtrip.

Top New York City accommodations

To plan your accommodations, here are some of New York City’s top-rated hotels, that we selected from Skyscanner’s listings based on price and customer satisfaction.

The Standard, High Line (848 Washington St.)

If you’re looking to treat yourself, consider The Standard, High Line. The hotel has a 4.4-star rating on Skyscanner, and rooms are currently available for $275.

All 338 rooms have ground-to-ceiling windows with spectacular views that include the Hudson River, the High Line or the city skyline. It is within close proximity to the west side highway, Javits Center, SoHo and the Financial District.

The Dream Downtown (355 W. 16th St.)

There’s also the 4.5-star-rated The Dream Downtown. Rooms are currently set at $204/night.

Situated between the thriving Meatpacking District and Chelsea, the Dream Downtown is the latest addition to the Vikram Chatwal Hotel portfolio. This luxury property features 315 loft-inspired rooms and a rooftop lounge with city views.

Ace Hotel New York (20 W. 29th St.)

If you’re looking for an inexpensive place to stay, try Ace Hotel New York. The 4.3-star hotel has rooms for $84/night.

The 12-story boutique hotel is within walking distance of many popular destinations like Times Square, the Empire State Building, Macy’s and the Broadway theaters.

Featured New York City restaurants

If you’re looking for a popular spot to grab a bite, New York City has plenty of excellent eateries to choose from. Here are a few from Skyscanner’s listings to help you get started.

Levain Bakery (167 W. 74th St.)

First things first: where to satisfy your sweet tooth. For a popular option, check out Levain Bakery, which has an average of 4.8 stars out of 42 reviews on Skyscanner.

The bakery boasts a steady stream of community regulars and tourists loyal to its diverse assortment of freshly baked products. The menu includes an inventive array of rustic breads and other equally creative takes on traditional baked goods.

The Meatball Shop (84 Stanton St.)

One of New York City’s most popular restaurants is The Meatball Shop, with 4.6 stars from 49 reviews.

“These are the best meatballs I have ever had,” wrote ABelle.

Red Rooster (310 Lenox Ave.)

Also worth considering is Red Rooster, which is part of the vibrant Harlem community.

The menu reflects the roots of American cuisine while celebrating local farmers and artisanal food makers. The Red Rooster features a takeout market, bar and restaurant.

“The attention to detail in every part of this dining experience really made it a standout that we’ll remember,” wrote John349.

Dominique Ansel Bakery (189 Spring St.)

Finally, there’s Dominique Ansel Bakery.

“A visit to New York meant that we had to visit the bakery that started the cronut craze,” wrote Trina. “Their cronut flavors rotate monthly and they never feature the same flavor twice. … The cronut has flaky layers of pastry with a cream bursting from inside.”

Featured local attractions

New York City is also full of sites to visit and explore. Here are some popular attractions to round out your trip, again from Skyscanner’s listings.

The Brooklyn Bridge Park (334 Furman St.)

First up is The Brooklyn Bridge Park.

This park is located beside the Brooklyn bridge, considered one of the portals into the city and although the park itself is simple, it also offers an amazing view of the entire city. It is a great place for a tourist to stop and take a quick lunch break while absorbing the skyline of Manhattan.

“The walk across the Brooklyn Bridge, whether you’re walking from Brooklyn to Manhattan or vice versa, is one of the most iconic walks New York City has to offer,” wrote visitor Gary.

The High Line Park

The High Line Park is another popular destination.

This repurposing of the old railroad line running through the Meatpacking District of Manhattan has become an outdoor favorite for locals and tourists alike. With wood-planked floors and landscaping, the High Line is a great place to escape the craziness of the city and enjoy a few quiet moments.

“The most fun place I have found to walk in the city yet,” wrote visitor Lars. “The views are amazing and ever-changing. There is a lot of great art along the High Line to enjoy and photo ops are endless.”

The Statue of Liberty

Lastly, spend some time at The Statue of Liberty.

A symbol of the country’s possibilities, the Statue of Liberty National Monument includes nearby Ellis Island, where many European immigrants started on their journey of becoming Americans.

