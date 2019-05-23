Summer is the perfect time for you to go on an adventure. Why not try hiking, camping, or a simple day by the lake? There are plenty of nice, scenic recreational parks in the state of Michigan. Here’s the top five:

1. Bald Mountain Recreation Area

(Credit: Michigan DNR)

1330 E. Greenshield Road, Lake Orion, MI 48360

Spanning 4,637 acres, the Bald Mountain Recreation Area has various picnic areas, a modern shooting range, large hunting areas, several fishing lakes, a beautiful swimming beach and 15 miles of marked hiking and biking trails. The park area is known for its steep hills and its terrain. There are also rustic cabins for camping use.

2. Belle Isle Park

(Credit: Michigan DNR)

99 Pleasure Drive, Detroit, MI 48207

Belle Isle Park is a Detroit landmark and a historic 987-acre Michigan state park. It features the Anna Scripps Whitcomb Conservatory, the Belle Isle Aquarium, Dossin Great Lakes Museum, a giant slide, athletic fields, picnic areas, Belle Isle Nature Zoo, and the James Scott Memorial Fountain. The park includes three lakes, 150 acres of wooded area and a gorgeous view of Windsor, Canada.

3. Brighton Recreation Area

(Credit: Michigan NDR)

6360 Chilson Road, Howell MI, 48843

Brighton Recreation Area boasts 4,947 acres of recreation space for visitors. The area has multiple ranges of hills, a number of lakes, and trails available for equestrian, mountain biking and hiking. Jump Island, a water playground on Bishop Lake, is not too far away from the recreation area.

4. Maybury State Park

(Credit: Michigan NDR)

20145 Beck Road, Northville, MI 48167

Maybury State Park is a 944-acre state park situated in Northville, MI. The beautiful terrain is best explored on foot, bicycle, or horseback. Maybury’s working farm is open all year for visitors to get a glimpse of farm life in the early 1900’s. Bring your family to witness actual demonstrations of the following: sheep shearing, honey extracting, and grain harvesting.

 

5. Lake St. Clair Metropark

(Credit: Metroparks)

31300 Metro Parkway, Harrison Township, MI 48045

Close to Mt. Clemens, Lake St. Clair Metropark overlooks the 1 mile shoreline. With an Olympic-sized swimming pool, big waterslides, two marinas, a golf course, and 983 acres, there are plenty of nature and hiking trails to observe wildlife.

 

All of these parks require passes, an entry fee and or registration.

 

 

 

