This year, the city of Ferndale will be hosting its ninth annual Pride event. There will be 180 vendors and great events for the LGBTQIA + community to get involved in. Read ahead to find out what events you can look forward to:

(Credit: Sundry Photography/ Shutterstock.com)

Pre-Pride Events

Be apart of Pride before it even gets started.

  • “Ferndale Pride Interfaith Service: The Spirituality of Stonewall, Wednesday, May 29, Affirmations, 290 W. Nine Mile Road. (6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.)
  • Flag Raising Ceremony, Thursday, May 30, City Hall 300 E. Nine Mile Road. (6 p.m.- 7 p.m.)
  • Renaissance High School Coming Out Wall, Thursday, May 30, Affirmations 290 W. Nine Mile Road (6:30 p.m-8 p.m.)

Fun Activities

(Credit: Stefan Hom/ Shutterstock.com)

Come out to enjoy some fun Pride activities in the sun with your family and your friends.

All Saturday, June 1, 2019`

  • Free face painting for children
  • Rock climbing wall
  • Adults can participate in giant Jenga games
  • 7th annual 5k Rainbow Run begins at 9:30 a.m.
  • Free admission to Ferndale Pride Main Festival (1 p.m.- 10 p.m.)
  • Rust Belt Market is hosting hourly weddings (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)

Click here for more information regarding the 5k Rainbow Run. 

Live Entertainment

(Credit: Poptika/Shutterstock.com)

Celebrate with musical performances from the following:

  • Dangerous Curves, Jordache, DJCOOLkIDSUE, Werkout Plan, Nader and Octavia and will feature headliner – Joe Gauthreaux.
  • Dynamic Duo, New Fame, Sing Out Detroit, Sugar Punk Fairies, Motor City Drag Kings, Summer Like The Season, Nosey Parker and Siena Liggins and will feature this year’s headliner – Shamir.

Other Events/Groups

(Credit: Rawpixel.com/ Shutterstock.com)

All Saturday, June 1, 2019

  • Group: Coming Out, Affirmations (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
  • Pride Yoga with Rusty LeBlanc (11: 30 a.m.)
  • HIV Testing with Matrix, Affirmations ( 1 p.m.-3 p.m.)
  •  Men’s Discussion Group, Affirmations ( 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.)
  •  Scooby-Doo, LGBTQ? All-Inclusive Youth Prom, ages 13 to 20, Affirmations (6 p.m.-8 p.m.)
  •  All-Star Showdown, Go Comedy!, 261 E. 9 Mile Rad, $20, age 18 and older (8 p.m.)
  •  All-Star Showdown, Go Comedy!, $20, $20, age 18 and older 9 (10 p.m.)

Saturday, June 8, 2019

  • Bears in Speedos Car Wash, 22635 Woodward Ave. (11 a.m.- 3 p.m.)

Thursday, June 27, 2019

  • Movie Night, Love, Simon, Ferndale Public Library, 222 E. 9 Mile Road, (5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.)

Parking

(Credit: Laszlo66/ Shutterstock.com)

  • All parking is metered.
  • Ride the shuttle (1:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.)
    Pickup locations:
    Ferndale High School: 881 Pinecrest Dr.
    Renaissance Vineyard Church: 1841 Pinecrest Dr.
    Gerry Kulick Community Center: 1201 Livernois

All of the proceeds will benefit organizations such as Affirmations, Gender Identity Network, Transgender Detroit, and Transgender Michigan. Check out the Ferndale Pride website for more information. 

© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s