This year, the city of Ferndale will be hosting its ninth annual Pride event. There will be 180 vendors and great events for the LGBTQIA + community to get involved in. Read ahead to find out what events you can look forward to:
Pre-Pride Events
Be apart of Pride before it even gets started.
- “Ferndale Pride Interfaith Service: The Spirituality of Stonewall, Wednesday, May 29, Affirmations, 290 W. Nine Mile Road. (6:30 p.m.- 8 p.m.)
- Flag Raising Ceremony, Thursday, May 30, City Hall 300 E. Nine Mile Road. (6 p.m.- 7 p.m.)
- Renaissance High School Coming Out Wall, Thursday, May 30, Affirmations 290 W. Nine Mile Road (6:30 p.m-8 p.m.)
Fun Activities
Come out to enjoy some fun Pride activities in the sun with your family and your friends.
All Saturday, June 1, 2019`
- Free face painting for children
- Rock climbing wall
- Adults can participate in giant Jenga games
- 7th annual 5k Rainbow Run begins at 9:30 a.m.
- Free admission to Ferndale Pride Main Festival (1 p.m.- 10 p.m.)
- Rust Belt Market is hosting hourly weddings (11 a.m.-6 p.m.)
Click here for more information regarding the 5k Rainbow Run.
Live Entertainment
Celebrate with musical performances from the following:
- Dangerous Curves, Jordache, DJCOOLkIDSUE, Werkout Plan, Nader and Octavia and will feature headliner – Joe Gauthreaux.
- Dynamic Duo, New Fame, Sing Out Detroit, Sugar Punk Fairies, Motor City Drag Kings, Summer Like The Season, Nosey Parker and Siena Liggins and will feature this year’s headliner – Shamir.
Other Events/Groups
All Saturday, June 1, 2019
- Group: Coming Out, Affirmations (11 a.m.-12:30 p.m.)
- Pride Yoga with Rusty LeBlanc (11: 30 a.m.)
- HIV Testing with Matrix, Affirmations ( 1 p.m.-3 p.m.)
- Men’s Discussion Group, Affirmations ( 5 p.m.- 7 p.m.)
- Scooby-Doo, LGBTQ? All-Inclusive Youth Prom, ages 13 to 20, Affirmations (6 p.m.-8 p.m.)
- All-Star Showdown, Go Comedy!, 261 E. 9 Mile Rad, $20, age 18 and older (8 p.m.)
- All-Star Showdown, Go Comedy!, $20, $20, age 18 and older 9 (10 p.m.)
Saturday, June 8, 2019
- Bears in Speedos Car Wash, 22635 Woodward Ave. (11 a.m.- 3 p.m.)
Thursday, June 27, 2019
- Movie Night, Love, Simon, Ferndale Public Library, 222 E. 9 Mile Road, (5:30 p.m.- 7:30 p.m.)
Parking
-
All parking is metered.
-
Ride the shuttle (1:00 p.m – 10:00 p.m.)Pickup locations:Ferndale High School: 881 Pinecrest Dr.Renaissance Vineyard Church: 1841 Pinecrest Dr.Gerry Kulick Community Center: 1201 Livernois
All of the proceeds will benefit organizations such as Affirmations, Gender Identity Network, Transgender Detroit, and Transgender Michigan. Check out the Ferndale Pride website for more information.
© 2019 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.