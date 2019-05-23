Father’s Day is all about celebrating fathers worldwide. But, many families often have a hard time figuring out how to celebrate the men they love and appreciate the most on this special day. Here are some ways to celebrate your father in the Metro Detroit area on Father’s Day:
Father’s Day at Comerica Park
Is your father a baseball fan? Take him out to the ball game-the Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers game. It’ll be a 3-day game series and you’ll be able to bond with him through food and sports.
When: Sunday, June 14-16, 2019, 1-5 p.m.
Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Price: Tickets starting at $16
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Motor City Brew Beer Tasting Boat Cruise
Treat your dad to a cruise along the Detroit River on the Detroit Princess Riverboat. While on the cruise, your dad will be able to taste many different beers from Michigan companies.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Where: Detroit Princess Riverboat, 1 Civic Center Dr, Detroit, MI 48226
Price: $65
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Detroiter Brunch Summer Cruise Series
Head to the Riverwalk and aboard the Ovation yacht for a celebratory brunch dedicated to fathers. Also, there will be live entertainment from local The Pulse Band.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.
Where: Port Detroit Dock, 130 E. Atwater Street, Detroit, MI 48226
Price: Captain’s Club $125, General Admission $105
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Run For The Ribbon Run/Walk
Join others at The Detroit Zoo for the annual 11th Run For the Ribbon Run/Walk. This will be a beautiful way to support your community on Father’s Day. All proceeds go towards MIU Men’s Health Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting prostate health and cancer awareness.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 8 a.m.
Where: The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
Price: $35 per ticket
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Beyond Downtown- The Villages Walking Tour
Go explore The Villages in Downtown Detroit for Father’s Day. This is a great opportunity for both you and your father to get light exercise and to learn more about what Downtown Detroit has to offer.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Where: 8025 Agnes St. Detroit, MI
Price:
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.
Anastasia
Come out to enjoy ‘Anastasia’, a touring Broadway-level production about princess Anastasia. This is a great family-friendly outing on Father’s Day. Belting a tune has never sounded more fun.
When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1 p.m.
Where: Fisher Theatre, 3011 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI
Price: Tickets are $39-$205
Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.