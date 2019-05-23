Father’s Day is all about celebrating fathers worldwide. But, many families often have a hard time figuring out how to celebrate the men they love and appreciate the most on this special day. Here are some ways to celebrate your father in the Metro Detroit area on Father’s Day:

DETROIT, MICHIGAN – MAY 17: Miguel Cabrera #24 of the Detroit Tigers celebrates scoring a fifth-inning run with Dawel Lugo #18 of the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park on May 17, 2019 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

Father’s Day at Comerica Park

Is your father a baseball fan? Take him out to the ball game-the Cleveland Indians vs. Detroit Tigers game. It’ll be a 3-day game series and you’ll be able to bond with him through food and sports.

When: Sunday, June 14-16, 2019, 1-5 p.m.

Where: Comerica Park, 2100 Woodward Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Price: Tickets starting at $16

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

(Credit: Levgenii Meyer/ Shutterstock.com)

Motor City Brew Beer Tasting Boat Cruise

Treat your dad to a cruise along the Detroit River on the Detroit Princess Riverboat. While on the cruise, your dad will be able to taste many different beers from Michigan companies.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

Where: Detroit Princess Riverboat, 1 Civic Center Dr, Detroit, MI 48226

Price: $65

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. 

(Credit: ehrlif / Shutterstock.com)

Detroiter Brunch Summer Cruise Series

Head to the Riverwalk and aboard the Ovation yacht for a celebratory brunch dedicated to fathers. Also, there will be live entertainment from local The Pulse Band.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 10:30 a.m.- 2:30 p.m.

Where: Port Detroit Dock, 130 E. Atwater Street, Detroit, MI 48226

Price: Captain’s Club $125, General Admission $105

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. 

(Credit: The News Herald)

Run For The Ribbon Run/Walk 

Join others at The Detroit Zoo for the annual 11th Run For the Ribbon Run/Walk. This will be a beautiful way to support your community on Father’s Day. All proceeds go towards MIU Men’s Health Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting prostate health and cancer awareness.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 8 a.m.

Where: The Detroit Zoo, 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI

Price: $35 per ticket

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. 

(Credit: Liz In Detroit)

Beyond Downtown- The Villages Walking Tour

Go explore The Villages in Downtown Detroit for Father’s Day. This is a great opportunity for both you and your father to get light exercise and to learn more about what Downtown Detroit has to offer.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Where: 8025 Agnes St. Detroit, MI

Price: 

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets.

(Credit: Broadway In Detroit)

Anastasia

Come out to enjoy ‘Anastasia’, a touring Broadway-level production about princess Anastasia. This is a great family-friendly outing on Father’s Day. Belting a tune has never sounded more fun.

When: Sunday, June 16, 2019, 1 p.m.

Where: Fisher Theatre, 3011 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI

Price: Tickets are $39-$205

Click here for more information and to purchase tickets. 

 

