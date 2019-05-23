Comments
DEARBORN, Mich. (AP) – Dearborn Police release a picture of a shirt worn by a man who police are asking for help identifying his body.
Police say the drawn picture is of a child with short dark hair. The child appears to be seated near the wheel of a bicycle.
CSX Transportation reported finding the man’s skeletal remains April 23 in a wooded area. Police say the man possibly was homeless and appeared to be older and white. He wore tan pants, a tan jacket and orange knit cap. A brown boot was found on one of his feet and a yellow rain boot was on the other.
Foul play is not suspected in his death.
