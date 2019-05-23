Filed Under:Allison Schmitt, Charles Woodson, dan fife, Diane Dietz, Grant Hill, Michigan Sports Hall of Fame, morris peterson, Tom Wilson, Vladimir Konstantinov

DETROIT (AP) — Stellar class to enter Michigan Sports Hall.

 

The 2000 Michigan State Basketball National Championship Teams’ power forward Morris Peterson to be inducted.

 

 

3 Apr 2000: Morris Peterson #42 of Michigan State holds up a sign dedicating their win to his recently deceased grandmother while cutting down his peace of the net after defeating Florida 89-76 to win the final round of the NCAA Men”s Final Four at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis, Indiana. DIGITAL IMAGE

 

 

Wolverine star Charles Woodson has also been elected to the Michigan Sports Hall of Fame.

 

NAPA, CA – AUGUST 3: Charles Woodson #24 of the Oakland Raiders throws the ball during Training Camp at the Napa Valley Marriot on August 3, 2005 in Napa, California. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

 

The Michigan football star won the 1997 national championship and Heisman Trophy. The 10-person class will be inducted in a ceremony at the MotorCity Casino Hotel on Oct. 5.

 

 

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 11: (BROADCAST – OUT) Swimmer, Allison Schmitt of the United States poses for a photo with her silver and gold medals on the Today show set on Copacabana Beach on August 11, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

 

 

Woodson was elected in the amateur category along with Morris Peterson, who helped Michigan State win the 2000 national basketball title, Olympic swimmer Allison Schmitt and Michigan basketball standout Diane Dietz.

 

 

DETROIT, MI – APRIL 09: Former Detroit Red Wings Steve Yzerman #19 and Vladimir Konstantinov talk after a ceremony honoring Joe Louis Arena on April 9, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. The Detroit Red Wings beat the New Jersey Devils 4-1 in the last NHL game at the arena. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

 

 

Grant Hill, a Detroit Pistons star, and Detroit Red Wings defenseman Vladimir Konstantinov will be inducted as professionals. Clarkston basketball coach Dan Fife and sports executive Tom Wilson were elected.

Harry Atkins, who was a sports writer for The Associated Press, and Detroit sports writer Mike O’Hara were elected in the media category.

 

