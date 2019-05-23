Filed Under:Michigan News

LANSING, Mich. (AP) – The government says it has a recorded phone call between a state lawmaker and a union representative last summer when authorities were investigating an alleged scheme to trade votes for money.

Rep. Larry Inman was charged last week with soliciting a bribe and other crimes. Prosecutors on Thursday filed a list of some evidence, including a June phone call with someone from the Michigan Regional Council of Carpenters and Millwrights. The union representative agreed to the recording.

Inman, a Republican from the Traverse City area, is accused of urging the union to round up campaign contributions from other labor groups to ensure that lawmakers would block repeal of a wage law.

The government says no money changed hands. Inman voted for the repeal. He says text messages to union representatives have been misinterpreted.

© 2019 Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s