Interested in adopting a pet – or just gazing at some cuddle-hungry puppies? There are dozens of great puppies up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Detroit.

Animal shelters work hard to care for unhoused pets and connect them to loving homes. Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of puppies currently available for adoption.

Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.

Briggs, pit bull terrier mix

Briggs is a male pit bull terrier puppy in the care of Bright Point Rescue.

Briggs will get along great with kids, dogs or cats. He is vaccinated. Have no fear: he’s already house-trained.

Briggs’ current caretakers say:

Briggs is just a pup. He is doing great with his potty-training and has only had one accident all week. He will need a little time, training and attention, as all puppies do. He is a laid-back boy but likes to play rough with the dogs in his foster home. He is learning that mouthing is not appropriate and may be best suited for a home with older children who can guide him in that behavior. He sleeps in his crate at night.

Read more about Briggs on Petfinder.

Maaya, pit bull terrier and black Labrador retriever mix

Maaya is a charming female pit bull terrier and black Labrador retriever puppy currently residing at Bright Point Rescue.

Maaya gets along well with other dogs. She is already house-trained. Maaya is vaccinated.

From Maaya’s current caretaker:

Maaya is a puppy with a lot of energy who loves to play. She does not realize her size and strength and would be best suited for a playmate of equal or larger size. She is a cuddle bug and considers herself a lap dog. She loves her people and likes to be where they are. Maaya enjoys zoomies in the yard and playing with her canine pals.

Read more about Maaya on Petfinder.

Camp, border collie and shepherd mix

Camp is a male border collie and shepherd puppy staying at Home Fur-Ever.

Camp is the life of the party, and he loves other dogs. He has all of his shots.

From Camp’s current caretaker:

Camp is very playful and very sweet and loves to be cuddled, have his belly scratched and give kisses. He also loves to play with his toys and chase balls and bones around all day. He can entertain himself but also likes to play with others. He is potty-trained on newspaper.

Read more about Camp on Petfinder.

Memphis, terrier mix

Memphis is a winsome female terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Memphis is ready to make friends and loves other dogs. She has all her shots.

Notes from Memphis’ caretakers:

Memphis is a sweet cuddly angel who loves to play and follow her person around. She is great with dogs and kids of all ages. She just wants to be near you (preferably sitting on you) and is a dream come true for any owner.

Apply to adopt Memphis today at Petfinder.

Lucky Charm, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Lucky Charm is a darling female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy in the care of Home Fur-Ever.

Lucky Charm will get along great with your other dogs. She’s been vaccinated.

Here’s what Lucky Charm’s friends at Home Fur-Ever think of her:

Lucky Charm is a lover and enjoys snuggling. She will play independently for awhile is and content to observe others, but she also loves human attention.

Read more about how to adopt Lucky Charm on Petfinder.

Fruit Loops, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Fruit Loops is a female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy being kept at Home Fur-Ever.

Fruit Loops loves other dogs. She has all her shots.

From Fruit Loops’ current caretaker:

Fruit Loops likes to play with her sisters, but she also enjoys snuggling and will play on her own or lay down to have quiet time. Overall, she has a relaxed personality. She even seems to find baths soothing.

Read more about how to adopt Fruit Loops on Petfinder.

Cheerio, Labrador retriever and terrier mix

Cheerio is a darling female Labrador retriever and terrier puppy currently housed at Home Fur-Ever.

Cheerio is happy to keep company with other dogs. She has been vaccinated.

Notes from Cheerio’s caretakers:

Cheerio is feisty, has high-energy and likes to play hard. She’s an outgoing but affectionate and loving puppy. She will snuggle you like crazy if you let her.

Apply to adopt Cheerio today at Petfinder.

