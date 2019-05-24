The Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation is a community outreach program dedicated to promoting national and international amateur sailing, maritime arts, education, water safety, and community improvements.
“The Foundation came into being back in 2009 to provide funds to be able to grow the sport of sailing,” explains Jim Morrow, President of Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation, “and to enhance the opportunities for the young people from the various communities to be able to compete in sailing on a national scale.”
Each year the Grosse Pointe Youth Nautical Education Foundation has a scholarship program where they award scholarships to young people who are involved in the sailing sport. “We’re able to provide these young folks, who come from all over our community, from Port Huron to Toledo, too far out on the Westside, who have been involved in sailing sports, to enable them to continue to encourage others to get involved in sailing sports.”
“We look at sailing as a lifelong sport,” adds Morrow. “For these young people to learn these things, it’s a challenge, it’s a competitive yet team environment that we think helps people to grow and mature and really enjoy the sport of yachting as they grow older.”
