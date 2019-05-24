Filed Under:Denise Ilitch, DWMHA, Kevin Fischer, mark hackel, Mark Newman, Mental Health Awareness Month, Michigan Matters, NAMI, Politics, veterans, Willie Brooks


Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Kevin Fischer is on a mission to make mental health and wellness a kitchen table conversation for families as the Executive Director of NAMI Michigan appears on MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday which delves into the issue as part of May being National Mental Health Month.

Kevin Fischer, Executive Director of NAMI Michigan and Willie Brooks, President and CEO of DWMHA, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

He appears with Willie Brooks, President & CEO of DWMHA, as they talk about veterans health and well being and more along with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show.

Fischer, who lost his son to mental illness, is on a crusade to end to the stigma and help people gain help and treatment.

Mark Newman, Director of Oakland County Public Services, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Then Oakland County Public Services Director Mark Newman, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appear with Cain as they talk about celebrating and remembering our veterans.

Mark Newman, Director of Oakland County Public Services, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel, with Michigan Matters Host Carol Cain (Credit: Logan Tesmer/CBS 62)

Hackel also talked about the upcoming Chamber Mackinac Conference next week and issues sure to resonate including fixing our roads.

