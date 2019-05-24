Comments
Southfield (CBS Detroit) – Kevin Fischer is on a mission to make mental health and wellness a kitchen table conversation for families as the Executive Director of NAMI Michigan appears on MICHIGAN MATTERS this Sunday which delves into the issue as part of May being National Mental Health Month.
He appears with Willie Brooks, President & CEO of DWMHA, as they talk about veterans health and well being and more along with Carol Cain, Senior Producer/Host of the show.
Fischer, who lost his son to mental illness, is on a crusade to end to the stigma and help people gain help and treatment.
Then Oakland County Public Services Director Mark Newman, Denise Ilitch, CEO of Ilitch Enterprises, and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel appear with Cain as they talk about celebrating and remembering our veterans.
Hackel also talked about the upcoming Chamber Mackinac Conference next week and issues sure to resonate including fixing our roads.
