MICHIGAN (THE PATCH)— Police will have extra enforcement as the holiday approaches and motorists are urged to make safe decisions, from using seat belts to not driving under the influence.
Michigan State Police (MSP) troopers will take part in three traffic safety initiatives over the Memorial Day holiday weekend. Police say the efforts aim to reduce or eliminate serious injury and fatal traffic crashes.
The three enforcement efforts include Operation C.A.R.E. (Crash Awareness and Reduction Efforts), Click it or Ticket and the 6 State Trooper Project.
“The MSP wants drivers to make safe driving decisions this holiday weekend,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the MSP. “It takes just seconds to fasten your seat belt, opt for a designated driver or even open an app to use a rideshare service.”
The official Memorial Day enforcement period begins at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, May 24, and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Monday, May 27, 2019.
