DETROIT(PATCH)— There’s a new way to get around town in Detroit.
Scoop Technologies (takescoop.com), the largest carpooling provider in the country, announced it would be coming to Detroit.
Scoop has more than 6 million carpool trips completed to date and now a new partnership with Bedrock to bring a convenient and enjoyable carpooling experience to the downtown and surrounding areas of the city.
The Scoop app allows local commuters to carpool to work with co-workers and neighbors. Scoop’s algorithm uses pre-scheduled pick-up times in the morning and evening, traffic, and prior trip feedback to dynamically match commuters into carpools. Carpoolers can choose to ride or drive based on their daily schedules and all costs for the commute are split amongst the passengers, so everyone saves.
