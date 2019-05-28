Filed Under:detroit news

ROMULUS (AP) — Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with two shooting incidents a day apart on Interstate 94 west of Detroit.

Michigan State Police say a 25-year-old Romulus man was arrested at his apartment Tuesday morning. Investigators say evidence, including witnesses’ descriptions of a vehicle, led them to the suspect.

The first was reported early Monday on I-94 near Interstate 275 in Romulus. A motorist reported being shot at by someone in another vehicle, and several rounds struck his car.

The second happened early Tuesday in the same area, when another motorist told police his car was fired upon by someone in a vehicle.

Police say nobody was injured.

