MICHIGAN (the Patch)— A local hospital is collecting cereal to make sure every Michigan child has breakfast this summer. The Children’s Hospital of Michigan is hosting it’s 10th Annual Cereal Drive to help needy and hungry children who rely on school meals for breakfast and lunch.
In Southeast Michigan, more than 300,000 children rely on free or reduced-fee breakfast and lunch each day during the school year, organizers say. During the summer months, many of these children no longer receive adequate meals.
Members of the Children’s Hospital of Michigan’s Professional Nurse Council are teaming up to fill the hunger gap for thousands of kids this summer. The 10th Annual Cereal Drive will begin Friday, May 31, and run through June 7.
